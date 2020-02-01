Global  

Is it the end of the road for Trump's impeachment trial?

CBS News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
It looks like the end of the road for the President's impeachment trial - a date is now set for the final vote. The chances of a conviction were drastically reduced yesterday when Republicans denied the Democrats' proposal to call new witnesses and introduce new evidence. Trump is expected to deliver the State of the Union a day befpre the Senate votes. Ben Tracy breaks it down from Florida where Trump is spending the weekend.
Trump impeachment trial to wind down after Senate blocks calling witnesses

Trump impeachment trial to wind down after Senate blocks calling witnesses

 Trump impeachment trial to wind down after Senate blocks calling witnesses

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Barring a dramatic development, President Donald Trump appears almost certain to be acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial. [nL1N29Z0JU] Here is a look at the...
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial faces a climactic vote on Friday, when senators are due to decide whether to call witnesses and prolong the historic...
