Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump On Both Articles Of Impeachment

NPR Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The impeachment trial of President Trump comes to an end today. The Senate voted on two articles of impeachment and the president was acquitted of both: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Acquits President Trump On Both Articles Of Impeachment

Senate Acquits President Trump On Both Articles Of Impeachment 02:20

 CBS4's Natalie Brand has the latest from the Capitol.

Recent related news from verified sources

Senate Acquits President Trump On Articles Of Impeachment

The Senate is expected to vote, mostly along party lines, to acquit President Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
NPR

Senate Acquits President Trump On Both Articles Of Impeachment

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing an end to a five-month saga that began...
cbs4.com

