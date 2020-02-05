Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () The House on Thursday voted to table a Republican-led resolution to condemn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for ripping up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this week.
After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president left the lectern. According to Business Insider, the gesture came after Trump ignored Pelosi trying...