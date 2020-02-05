Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech

Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The House on Thursday voted to table a Republican-led resolution to condemn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for ripping up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech 00:32

 After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president left the lectern. According to Business Insider, the gesture came after Trump ignored Pelosi trying...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tearing up speech 'completely, entirely appropriate': Pelosi [Video]Tearing up speech 'completely, entirely appropriate': Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday defended her decision to tear up what she said wasn&apos;t a State of the Union speech, but President Trump&apos;s &quot;manifesto of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

Trump 'really needs our prayers': Pelosi [Video]Trump 'really needs our prayers': Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she prays hard for President Donald Trump because he is &quot;off the track&quot; in terms of the U.S. Constitution and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GOP introduces resolution to condemn Pelosi for ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech

Just hours after their colleagues in the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on the two articles of impeachment brought against him, Republican lawmakers in...
FOXNews.com

Pelosi on Trump's speech, prayer breakfast conduct

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains steadfast in her response to President Donald Trump's speech and his subsequent behavior at Thursday morning's National Prayer...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC NewseuronewsReutersSeattle TimesIndiaTimesTMZ.com

Tweets about this

junipersage1

Mosedawg RT @TrumpSupport13: Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning #PelosiDisgrace for ripping up Trump's speech https://t.c… 9 seconds ago

Patriotism1788

constitutional lover RT @TheBeaSmith: Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech https://t.co/gdHTCsYAnu… 59 seconds ago

DavidEnd4

David End RT @MarkCarterMAGA: Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech https://t.co/csvQNyt… 1 minute ago

TrumpSupport13

ALF ❌ 🇺🇸 Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning #PelosiDisgrace for ripping up Trump's speech https://t.co/ckzuvTri6x 2 minutes ago

linnyt7

Linda Taylor RT @michaelmeans49: Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech https://t.co/HkACNaG… 3 minutes ago

Newt31256762

Newt Go ahead Dems. Allow the Progressives to further nail shut, your political Casket lid. When the morning after elect… https://t.co/zDdUUSV9Io 4 minutes ago

michaelmeans49

Michael Means #ORPUW Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech https://t.co/HkACNaGVkg 4 minutes ago

TerranEmpire

J. N. Buck Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech https://t.co/2wakTzEgMT #FoxNews 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.