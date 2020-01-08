House Democrats drowning GOP in money chase

Democrats' financial advantage is dimming Republicans' chances to win back the chamber in this year's elections.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses GOP National Spokesperson Liz Harrington claimed Democrats should have subpoenaed witnesses, despite the House notably issuing subpoenas during the initial inquiry. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:32Published 3 weeks ago Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:44Published on January 8, 2020

Tweets about this