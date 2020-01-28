Andrea Nelson RT @ScottImmordino: A new memo from Attorney General William Barr says investigations, including preliminary ones, into a presidential or v… 2 minutes ago SoTiredOfTrump Attorney General Barr Issues New Rules For Politically Sensitive Investigations : NPR https://t.co/y0FDWW5gmS 2 minutes ago 🇺🇸 We Are Watching 🇺🇸 RT @SheepDogSociety: Attorney General Barr Issues New Rules For Politically Sensitive Investigations https://t.co/DwSicqSQwn 3 minutes ago Caroline Olsen Attorney General Barr Issues New Rules For Politically Sensitive Investigations https://t.co/FSu5T8RrOa 7 minutes ago Lotsofur 2.0 Biggest news of the last few months, beyond the trial. Republicans are now getting the requested docs on Hunter Bid… https://t.co/uPvAhRBMMB 7 minutes ago SheepDog Society Attorney General Barr Issues New Rules For Politically Sensitive Investigations https://t.co/DwSicqSQwn 9 minutes ago David Cantu Attorney General Barr Issues New Rules For Politically Sensitive Investigations : NPR https://t.co/yIVRD0rzMw https://t.co/6DbvwTsKsx 10 minutes ago Thomask RT @solusnan1: CHILLING👇🏼Attorney General Barr Issues New Rules For Politically Sensitive Investigations : NPR https://t.co/fDqFN1zPyt 14 minutes ago