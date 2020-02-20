Trump-2Terms - 2020💞 RT @HyltonRobin: Trump to hold Arizona rally, pushing MAGA message during Dem debate https://t.co/n0TfOx6gWc 10 minutes ago Faith Alfred Arizona has been safely Republican for years, but Trump is already playing defense to hold on to it. https://t.co/92c1HiUVJk 22 minutes ago L. Albert van Marion Arizona has been safely Republican for years, but Trump is already playing defense to hold on to it.… https://t.co/Al0MdkWivZ 38 minutes ago John C Polulis RT @KeishaJake: 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump to hold Arizona rally, pushing MAGA message during Dem debate https://t.co/GvTv3mJJ1l 43 minutes ago Terri Hemker Arizona has been safely Republican for years, but Trump is already playing defense to hold on to it.… https://t.co/axHCUfNF5O 48 minutes ago Michelle Arizona has been safely Republican for years, but Trump is already playing defense to hold on to it.… https://t.co/3ZhQByL9Ur 2 hours ago Noticias15 segundos LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Donald Trump Holds Rally in Phoenix, Arizona: President Donald Trump will hold a rally… https://t.co/cqbiKnM3Eq 2 hours ago Glenn H. Thompson RT @CDNnow: President Donald Trump will attend a fundraiser in Rancho Mirage, CA, then speak to rural stakeholders in Bakersfield, CA. Late… 3 hours ago