Trump to hold Arizona rally, pushing MAGA message during Dem debate

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
President Trump is kicking off a rapid-fire campaign push Wednesday night with a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, in an attempt to provide counter-programming to the Democrats' highly anticipated debate in Las Vegas.
News video: President Trump arrives in the Valley

President Trump arrives in the Valley 01:13

 President Donald Trump arrives in the Valley ahead of rally in Phoenix.

Donald Trump takes aim at Democratic opponents [Video]Donald Trump takes aim at Democratic opponents

US President Donald Trump takes aim at his opponents during a rally in Arizona. He addressed supporters in Phoenix as six Democratic presidential contenders - including a new candidate, billionaire..

WATCH: Air Force One lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport ahead of campaign rally [Video]WATCH: Air Force One lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport ahead of campaign rally

Watch as Air Force One lands at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, where President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

As Dems debated, President Trump held fiery rally in Arizona: pictures

President Trump slammed Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg at a Phoenix rally, pushing hsi MAGA message.
FOXNews.com

PatriotGirl78

Trump-2Terms - 2020💞 RT @HyltonRobin: Trump to hold Arizona rally, pushing MAGA message during Dem debate https://t.co/n0TfOx6gWc 10 minutes ago

havefaith00_15

Faith Alfred Arizona has been safely Republican for years, but Trump is already playing defense to hold on to it. https://t.co/92c1HiUVJk 22 minutes ago

LAlbertvanMario

L. Albert van Marion Arizona has been safely Republican for years, but Trump is already playing defense to hold on to it.… https://t.co/Al0MdkWivZ 38 minutes ago

Polulis

John C Polulis RT @KeishaJake: 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump to hold Arizona rally, pushing MAGA message during Dem debate https://t.co/GvTv3mJJ1l 43 minutes ago

siddigfan

Terri Hemker Arizona has been safely Republican for years, but Trump is already playing defense to hold on to it.… https://t.co/axHCUfNF5O 48 minutes ago

Michell82968785

Michelle Arizona has been safely Republican for years, but Trump is already playing defense to hold on to it.… https://t.co/3ZhQByL9Ur 2 hours ago

15segunds

Noticias15 segundos LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Donald Trump Holds Rally in Phoenix, Arizona: President Donald Trump will hold a rally… https://t.co/cqbiKnM3Eq 2 hours ago

TroubledDays

Glenn H. Thompson RT @CDNnow: President Donald Trump will attend a fundraiser in Rancho Mirage, CA, then speak to rural stakeholders in Bakersfield, CA. Late… 3 hours ago

