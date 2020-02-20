Global  

Russian Election Interference Is Exceedingly Grave, Gompert Says

NPR Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to ex-acting Director of National Intelligence David Gompert about reports Trump was angered when he learned lawmakers were briefed on Russia's support of his reelection.
Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer [Video]Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published


