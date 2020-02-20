Russian Election Interference Is Exceedingly Grave, Gompert Says Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to ex-acting Director of National Intelligence David Gompert about reports Trump was angered when he learned lawmakers were briefed on Russia's support of his reelection. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this J Terrell RT @RepSpeier: Make no mistake, if Russian interference is allowed in our election, it will be transformative. We will be walking into a d… 33 seconds ago