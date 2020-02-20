Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > News Of Election Interference Briefing Sets Off National Intelligence Shakeup

News Of Election Interference Briefing Sets Off National Intelligence Shakeup

NPR Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The U.S. intelligence community is warning about Russian interference in the November election. That's touched off a new round of battles between President Trump and Democrats.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Intel Officials Tell Congress Russians Trying To Help President Trump With Election

Intel Officials Tell Congress Russians Trying To Help President Trump With Election 00:30

 The president, according to what CBS News has learned, was furious about the briefing that was given to the House Intelligence Committee and that he berated the now outgoing Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire for giving Congress that information.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers That Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election [Video]Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers That Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Intelligence officials warned lawmakers in a meeting last week that the Russians are continuing their efforts to attack the democratic process and interfere in the 2020 election, and that one prong is..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:54Published

Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election [Video]Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

A new intelligence report finds Russia is meddling in the 2020 election and backing President Donald Trump, according to officials who briefed House lawmakers last week; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

America braces for Russia meddling 2.0

Russia is interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get Donald Trump re-elected, US intelligence officials have warned lawmakers in a briefing that infuriated...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle Times

Report: Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence officials say Russia is interfering with the 2020 election to try to help President Donald Trump get reelected, The New York...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Susie98034071

Susie RT @politico: House Speaker Pelosi condemns President Trump's reported actions over an intelligence briefing given to lawmakers on Russian… 3 minutes ago

WISuperstar

Hilarious RT @EricKleefeld: Fox News’ coverage of that recent congressional briefing on Russian election interference: No, Trump’s not angry. Yes, Tr… 4 minutes ago

Ladeegem01

❄️Ladee Gem❄️ RT @politico: Pelosi expressed dismay that Republican lawmakers would leap to defend the president after a briefing on Russian interference… 4 minutes ago

dcwordbuff

Paula Ripple RT @CBSEveningNews: Pres. Trump is questioning the judgment of intelligence experts as they warn Russia is still trying to meddle in U.S. e… 9 minutes ago

jnapsha

Joe Napsha RT @TribLIVE: The @nytimes said intelligence officials told lawmakers about the interference in a closed-door briefing to the House Intelli… 18 minutes ago

freedomAU21C

Freedom in the 21C RT @politico: Speaker Pelosi on Thursday condemned President Trump's reported actions over an intelligence briefing given to lawmakers on R… 21 minutes ago

bryanthaynes1

bryant haynes RT @TheDemCoalition: CORRUPT AF: Russia is aiding Trump in the 2020 election, intelligence officials told lawmakers. Trump complained Democ… 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.