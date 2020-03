Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Venezuela, a country beset by poverty and mass human rights abuses under the regime of dictator Nicolas Maduro, took its seat Monday on the U.N. Human Rights Council -- a move that critics of the council see as further proof that the controversial body is in desperate need of reform. Venezuela, a country beset by poverty and mass human rights abuses under the regime of dictator Nicolas Maduro, took its seat Monday on the U.N. Human Rights Council -- a move that critics of the council see as further proof that the controversial body is in desperate need of reform. 👓 View full article