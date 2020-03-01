Global  

"The people of South Carolina gave us wings," Jill Biden says after Joe's South Carolina victory

CBS News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Jill Biden told CBS News that she and Joe were "joyous" after his big victory in South Carolina. Jill Biden spoke to CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns after Joe's victory speech.
 Former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t do well at first in the 2020 presidential race but South Carolina brought him back. According to Edison Research, Biden won the support of the state’s African-American community. Research showed that six out of 10 African Americans voted for Biden. Biden’s...

