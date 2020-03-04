Mike Bloomberg Suspends His Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Biden's Campaign Works To Win Over Pete Buttigieg's Donors 00:32 After dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden for president. Top Biden advisers then got on the phone with Buttigieg budlers, asking them to join Biden’s team. According to Politico, Biden’s campaign needs more money to compete with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth...