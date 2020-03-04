Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Mike Bloomberg Suspends His Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg Suspends His Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

NPR Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
After a disappointing Super Tuesday, the billionaire former mayor of New York City announced he is suspending his campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden's Campaign Works To Win Over Pete Buttigieg's Donors

Biden's Campaign Works To Win Over Pete Buttigieg's Donors 00:32

 After dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden for president. Top Biden advisers then got on the phone with Buttigieg budlers, asking them to join Biden’s team. According to Politico, Biden’s campaign needs more money to compete with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders [Video]Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe BidenThe former mayor of New York pledges to support Joe Biden and to pay his campaign staff through Election Day. [ more › ]
Gothamist

News24.com | Michael Bloomberg drops out of race to be US president

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Joe Biden after spending millions of dollars of his own funds on his presidential...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

balwant_pannu

BaLwanT Singh Pannu⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ RT @dna: Mike Bloomberg suspends campaign for Democratic presidential nomination, endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/Z7Iqelci2i 5 seconds ago

Tricia_8020

Tricia Collins RT @ABC: Joe Biden thanks Mike Bloomberg for his endorsement: “This race is bigger than candidates and bigger than politics. It’s about def… 9 seconds ago

ItsJustJill

𝐉𝐈𝐋𝐋 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @smalltownandrew: @realDonaldTrump Billion Dollar Humiliation? Mini Mike Bloomberg Suspends Campain and Endorses Joe Biden Bloomberg sp… 10 seconds ago

BlockTwitSlvts

Twiitter Sluts Get Blocked RT @Heywood98: Mini Mike just made Wednesday Super Again! #HumpDayHappiness ##SuperTuesdayResults https://t.co/5ro8GjzGY9 15 seconds ago

BishopIkedi1

Bishop Ikedi US Election: Michael Bloomberg suspends presidential campaign after dismal performance https://t.co/HQ6TP6rPJ3 https://t.co/UCHlv6dieN 17 seconds ago

FairyQ15

FairyQueen RT @JDPHD2: A fool and his money are soon departed. Mini mike spends money like a drunken sailor, not prepared for debate, makes no other e… 22 seconds ago

datoader

toad RT @Sun_Q_Tzu: My "conspiracy" question: Was Bloomberg's run for president one giant way to launder hundred of millions of dollars to Deep… 28 seconds ago

counterweights

Counterweights RT @NPR: Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has announced he's suspending his 2020 presidential bid and is endorsing Joe Biden. https://t.co/Tw9yQT… 32 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.