Mike Bloomberg Suspends His Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 (
2 hours ago)
After a disappointing Super Tuesday, the billionaire former mayor of New York City announced he is suspending his campaign.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
12 hours ago < > Embed
After dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden for president. Top Biden advisers then got on the phone with Buttigieg budlers, asking them to join Biden’s team. According to Politico, Biden’s campaign needs more money to compete with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth... Biden's Campaign Works To Win Over Pete Buttigieg's Donors 00:32
Recent related videos from verified sources
Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:15 Published now
Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders
Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday.
According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 1 hour ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this