Michael Bloomberg ends presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden

CBS News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential run one day after disappointing Super Tuesday results and endorsed Joe Biden. CBS campaign reporters Bo Erickson and Tim Perry joined CBSN to discuss the former vice president's latest endorsement.
Bloomberg Bails, Backs Biden

 Reuters reports billionaire Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday. The former New York City mayor said he was backing Democrat Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential election primary. A viable path to the nomination no longer exists. Michael Bloomberg Bloomberg was unable...

