Michael Bloomberg ends presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential run one day after disappointing Super Tuesday results and endorsed Joe Biden. CBS campaign reporters Bo Erickson and Tim Perry joined CBSN to discuss the former vice president's latest endorsement.
