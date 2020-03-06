Trump Jr. wants to debate Hunter Biden on who benefited more from fathers

Chris Loeb RT @Surabees: Can someone please find out where the Biden campaign has been hiding Hunter and let him know that @DonaldJTrumpJr wants to ha… 16 seconds ago Judy Majors RT @axios: Donald Trump Jr. tells #AxiosOnHBO he wants to debate Hunter Biden over who has benefited more financially from their father's g… 55 seconds ago darrin.germany RT @DrPresage: Donald #Trump Jr. said he wants to #debate Hunter #Biden. Why would anybody want to see that useless discussion? I don't car… 56 seconds ago BLACK CRIME #TrumpJr. wants to debate #HunterBiden on who benefited more from fathers: https://t.co/NzWaU3M9Hp #Tcot #Tgdn… https://t.co/bnTJ69RBP0 6 minutes ago Maria RT @nypost: Trump Jr. wants to debate Hunter Biden on who's benefited more from their dads https://t.co/YJQuj0Q0yS https://t.co/xHjKD5nLt4 6 minutes ago