MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, at White House coronavirus briefing, tells people to pray during crisis

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell on Monday encouraged Americans to pray during the coronavirus pandemic during a visit to the White House. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

-680 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published At WH Briefing, My Pillow CEO Tells Americans To Read Bible 01:21 President Donald Trump called My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to the podium during a White House briefing on the coronavirus. Lindell told Americans to read the bible and pray.