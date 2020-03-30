Global  

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, at White House coronavirus briefing, tells people to pray during crisis

Monday, 30 March 2020
MyPillow founder Mike Lindell on Monday encouraged Americans to pray during the coronavirus pandemic during a visit to the White House. 
 President Donald Trump called My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to the podium during a White House briefing on the coronavirus. Lindell told Americans to read the bible and pray.

