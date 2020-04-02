Global  

Who is Bill de Blasio? Here are some things to know about New York City’s mayor

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Who is Bill de Blasio? Here are some things to know about New York City’s mayorNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been involved in local politics for nearly two decades, but has seen his national profile rise in recent years through his short-lived 2020 presidential campaign and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
News video: US Builds Makeshift Hospitals To Help Fight The Coronavirus Outbreak

US Builds Makeshift Hospitals To Help Fight The Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 The U.S. government built hundreds of makeshift hospitals near major cities to ease the strain on the healthcare system. According to Reuters, the death toll in the U.S. stood at 800, the most for a single day so far. Nearly half the deaths were in New York, where New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio...

