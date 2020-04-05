Global  

Amid coronavirus, George W. Bush's 2005 pandemic warning resurfaces, may underscore slip-ups by successors

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 April 2020
Newly resurfaced footage of then-President George W. Bush urgently warning of the risks posed by pandemics in 2005 -- "If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late to prepare," Bush said at the National Institutes of Health -- has drawn belated praise from his detractors, and raised new questions as to the state of the federal government's disaster preparedness since his administration.
Tommy Thompson: Nation did not heed his pandemic warning from 2005

Tommy Thompson: Nation did not heed his pandemic warning from 2005 02:04

 Former Wisconsin Gov. and Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson had a pandemic plan more than 15 years ago. On Wednesday, he told WISN 12 News that the nation failed to heed the warnings.

