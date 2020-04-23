Global  

Usama bin Laden wanted to kill Obama so 'totally unprepared' Biden would be president, declassified docs show

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Osama bin Laden wanted to assassinate then-President Barack Obama so that the "totally unprepared" Joe Biden would take over the role and plunge the United States "into a crisis," according to documents seized from bin Laden's Pakistan compound when he was killed in May 2011.
