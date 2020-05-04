Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republicans demand interviews with FBI's Priestap, Pientka after bombshell Michael Flynn revelations

FOXNews.com Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday demanded that FBI Director Christopher Wray provide a slew of information after last week's bombshell revelations in the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn case -- and the lawmakers are specifically seeking to question a mysterious FBI agent, Joe Pientka, who apparently participated in the January 2017 White House interview that led to Flynn's prosecution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Charges dropped against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn

Charges dropped against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn 00:29

 Flynn was accused of lying to the FBI in an interview about his conversations with a Russian ambassador.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justice Department Files Motion To Drop Case Against Michael Flynn [Video]

Justice Department Files Motion To Drop Case Against Michael Flynn

The Justice Department filed a motion to drop its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The FBI accused Flynn of lying to investigators about his communications with Russian..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
US Drops Criminal Case Against Michael Flynn [Video]

US Drops Criminal Case Against Michael Flynn

U.S. Drops Criminal Case Against Michael Flynn On May 7, the United States Justice Department announced their decision to drop the criminal case against Michael Flynn, former national security..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

In surprise move, US Justice Department drops case against Michael Flynn

For the past three years prosecutors maintained that Flynn lied to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his dealings with the Russian ambassador.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsFOXNews.comNPRSeattle Times

FBI Director Wray taking heat from GOP critics in aftermath of Flynn reveal

FBI Director Christopher Wray is facing mounting criticism from Republicans in Washington in the wake of new information coming out of former national security...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

icare4america16

⚾ Mike M ❌ RT @gregg_re: Republicans demand interviews with FBI's Priestap, Pientka after bombshell Michael Flynn revelations https://t.co/k1E9I6UCi3… 1 minute ago