Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

President Donald Trump has said that the United States' top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci's warning against reopening states and schools too soon was not acceptable. In his testimony before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Tuesday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease warned of avoidable suffering and death, and furthe 👓 View full article