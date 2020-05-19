Senate Intel Committee advances Ratcliffe nomination for DNI post on party-line vote
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday narrowly endorsed Rep. John Ratcliffe to be President Trump’s next director of national intelligence, sending the nomination to the Senate floor.
