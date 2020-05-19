Global  

Senate Intel Committee advances Ratcliffe nomination for DNI post on party-line vote

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday narrowly endorsed Rep. John Ratcliffe to be President Trump’s next director of national intelligence, sending the nomination to the Senate floor.
 Sen. Marco Rubio was chosen to serve as acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. According to Reuters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement. Sen. Richard Burr said he would step aside from the position while he is under federal investigation over his...

He's the temporary chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday, taking charge of the panel at a time of turnover and tension in the nation's intelligence..

Sen. Burr Steps Down as Intelligence Committee Chair as FBI Probes Stock Trades On Thursday, the Republican Senator from North Carolina informed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he would be..

BREAKING: Richard Burr Steps Down as Senate Intel Committee Chairman Amid Stock Sale InvestigationSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has informed reporters that Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) will step down from his position as chairman of the Senate...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate intelligence committee has approved the nomination of Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe to be Director of National Intelligence,...
