Democratic candidates speak on gun violence at the Iowa State Fair Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

At least a dozen Democrats running for president could be found at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Saturday. After the photo ops with corn dogs and curious citizens, the candidates turned to a serious subject on the minds of many: gun violence. Ed O'Keefe reports. 👓 View full article

