Charlamagne tha God says Biden an 'intricate part' of system that 'needs to be dismantled': 'What have you done for me, lately?'

1News #Charlamagne tha God says Biden an 'intricate part' of system that 'needs to be dismantled': 'What have you done fo… https://t.co/NAn4p7o4HM 2 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Charlamagne tha God says Biden an 'intricate part' of system that 'needs to be dismantled': 'What have you done for… https://t.co/2ntcoayH6c 5 minutes ago Chris Charlamagne tha God says Biden an 'intricate part' of system that 'needs to be dismantled': 'What have you done for… https://t.co/9ahpcetVX7 5 minutes ago The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics Charlamagne tha God says Biden an 'intricate part' of system that 'needs to be dismantled': 'W… https://t.co/0l90awzCQA 9 minutes ago Jorge Luis Lopez Esq #Breaking Charlamagne tha God says Biden an 'intricate part' of system that 'needs to be dismantled': 'What have y… https://t.co/5mrkHYAwgl 12 minutes ago Jenn Baltzley Charlamagne tha God slams Joe Biden's record with African Americans after the Democrat's 'ain't black' gaffe and sa… https://t.co/JINbddjlQv 2 hours ago Yarad Charlamagne tha God slams Joe Biden's record with African Americans after the Democrat's 'ain't black' gaffe and sa… https://t.co/Tc8qssCH80 8 hours ago Frankie Darklight💎🇬🇧🇺🇸 👌 RT @tammytabby: Charlamagne tha God slams Joe Biden's record with African Americans after the Democrat's 'ain't black' gaffe and says his 1… 8 hours ago