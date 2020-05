Gulf Daily News US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller said on Tuesday she was back at work after recovering f… https://t.co/igTyRLyHpR 56 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Mike Pence's Press Secretary Announces She's Recovered from COVID-19 — and She's Pregnant https://t.co/8xWgRs6YCB 1 hour ago Karney Brazil RT @JoeFreedomLove: Pence press secretary Katie Miller, who had coronavirus, says she’s back at work after 3 negative tests #SmartNews htt… 2 hours ago Joe Zollo Good News! .@VP Pence press secretary Katie Miller, who had coronavirus, says she’s back at work after 3 negative t… https://t.co/gIBtgdPTMG 2 hours ago Andrew Adams THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY UNITED STATES VICE-PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE'S PRESS SECRETARY KATIE MILLER IS BACK AT HER WORK, ES… https://t.co/V5U7KI7qns 4 hours ago Africa Today News, New York Katie Miller, press secretary to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has returned to work, after testing negative to cor… https://t.co/oF8h2bgY3H 4 hours ago ❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Pence press secretary Katie Miller, who had coronavirus, says she’s back at work after 3 negative tests #SmartNews https://t.co/2J8TfIW9jF 4 hours ago FOX61 Katie Miller, Pence press secretary who had coronavirus, is now back at work after testing negative https://t.co/68lgcxMNan 5 hours ago