Violent Protests Rage Outside White House, Across US Over Floyd's Death
Monday, 1 June 2020 () President Donald Trump spent Sunday out of sight, reportedly in an underground, presidential bunker in White House as violent protests raged outside over the death of George Floyd in police custody. However, the White House has scheduled two meetings chaired by Trump at the Oval Office and Situation Room for Monday morning. On Friday night, when protesters gathered outside the White House in ou
A curfew was in effect for Long Beach overnight Sunday after authorities reported that several Long Beach businesses were damaged and multiple people were arrested when peaceful protests over the death..
It's been one week since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Since then, there have been days of protests that have stretched to every corner of the country. Some have become violent, but most are..