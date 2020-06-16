Global  

House panel to hold election-security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter

Reuters Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc will appear before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a hearing on foreign influence and election security, the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee announced on Tuesday.
