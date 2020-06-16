House panel to hold election-security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter



Related videos from verified sources Dancing Chinese 'Aunties' Stomp on Glass-Bottom Bridge!



HANGZHOU, CHINA — A glass-bottom bridge became a dance floor for some hyperactive dancing 'aunties', causing the likely already fragile bridge to shake worryingly. The swaying of the bridge caused.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:47 Published 5 days ago Kayleigh McEnany Defends Trump Tweet About Injured 75-Year-Old



White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Trump after he floated a baseless conspiracy theory in one of his tweets. The president commented on an incident involving Martin.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39 Published 5 days ago EU wants monthly fake news report from Facebook, Twitter, Google



Facebook, Google, and Twitter should report monthly on how they're fighting fake news, two EU officials said Wednesday. The social media giants are party to a voluntary EU code of conduct. Lucy Fielder.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this