House panel to hold election-security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc will appear before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a hearing on foreign influence and election security, the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee announced on Tuesday.
Facebook, Google, and Twitter should report monthly on how they're fighting fake news, two EU officials said Wednesday. The social media giants are party to a voluntary EU code of conduct. Lucy Fielder..