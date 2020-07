Augie Susan Rice slams Trump over Russian bounties: 'I don't buy this story that he was never briefed' https://t.co/ikzwWJHZEP 8 seconds ago Nardongputik Susan Rice slams Trump over Russian bounties: 'I don't buy this story that he was never briefed'… https://t.co/RZ88GM6MID 48 seconds ago Ronald Schornstein Susan Rice slams Trump over Russian bounties: 'I don't buy this story that he was never briefed'… https://t.co/gbw7Jo4AvZ 3 minutes ago SteveBruno5766 Susan Rice slams Trump over Russian bounties: 'I don't buy this story that he was never briefed' https://t.co/HUlQk8JoTJ 5 minutes ago Art Raimondo Susan Rice slams Trump over Russian bounties: 'I don't buy this story that he was never briefed'… https://t.co/NuHNgAVbm3 5 minutes ago Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 Susan Rice slams Trump over Russian bounties: 'I don't buy this story that he was never briefed'… https://t.co/rJNWsRWS2H 6 minutes ago Ranger On Point And ⁦@AmbassadorRice⁩ I did not believe Benghazi was because of a video...gotta do better than that..you have no cr… https://t.co/Q56HfCW2be 6 minutes ago All American Girl Susan Rice slams Trump over Russian bounties: 'I don't buy this story that he was never briefed'… https://t.co/j5e8vmskNH 7 minutes ago