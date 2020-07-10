Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch voted against Trump in tax records case

CBS News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
President Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court and claimed that he is being treated unfairly after losing a landmark ruling about his taxes — even though the two justices he appointed, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, voted against him. Ben Tracy reports. (Photos courtesy: Christopher Sadowski)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records 01:18

 Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday. Vance is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump's financial and business dealings and can now obtain his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records [Video]

US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records

President Donald Trump’s attorney tried to justify his bid to block Democratic-led congressional committees. According to Reuters, they are trying to prevent them from getting access to Trump’s..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

JimCraig1959

Jim Craig @realDonaldTrump Your two @Scotus nominees, Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, voted for the “witch hunt.” Aren’t they… https://t.co/p6Ta3agEwg 51 minutes ago

DanLikesVoting

Dan Johnson For all the (justifiable) fear that Trump Justices would enable his disdain for the rule of law, it is heartening t… https://t.co/NLeOvUtYVJ 1 hour ago

Sesimbra5

Sesimbra RT @ICEINTERN: Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who were nominated by Donald Trump, voted with the majority on Thursday against the presid… 2 hours ago

cacameronGOP

CA Conservative 🌐 RT @walterolson: Both Justices appointed by Trump voted against his interests. I remember all sorts of dumb attacks on Kavanaugh and Gorsu… 2 hours ago

thebrickhouse

thevintagevault @realDonaldTrump The chief justice wrote the majority opinions in both cases, and both were decided by 7-to-2 votes… https://t.co/lH5RRPEXtT 4 hours ago

thebrickhouse

thevintagevault @realDonaldTrump The chief justice wrote the majority opinions in both cases, and both were decided by 7-to-2 votes… https://t.co/YYCZX89Q0R 4 hours ago

thebrickhouse

thevintagevault @realDonaldTrump The chief justice wrote the majority opinions in both cases, and both were decided by 7-to-2 votes… https://t.co/pqSjNKCcNo 4 hours ago

greengremlin66

@OsheaOKan-glee RT @the_resistor: @IvankaTrump How about those 2 SCOTUS Rulings today @IvankaTrump ?? EVEN Justices GORSUCH & KAVANAUGH Voted that your DA… 4 hours ago