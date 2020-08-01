Fauci Praises Trump's Coronavirus Policies That Saves People's Lives
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, had praised Trump's coronavirus policies. The medical expert stated the decisions and actions the US president made helped save countless lives.
U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn placed blame on the White House and specifically President Donald Trump for "downplaying" the coronavirus during his opening statement at a hearing including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill.
From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, said on Friday at a congressional hearing that he was 'cautiously optimistic' that there will be a vaccine for coronavirus by 'end..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
Tweets about this
Caity Kauffman Help me understand why Fauci’s science and deep expertise in infectious diseases is disregarded... except when he p… https://t.co/GJNb0wnvxm 7 hours ago
sunicamarkovic Trump praises Jim Jordan and Anthony Fauci after they clashed during coronavirus hearing
https://t.co/GaFg3wL3lP
Tu… https://t.co/TbS28ABJji 8 hours ago
Jerry Trump praises Jim Jordan and Anthony Fauci after they clashed during coronavirus hearing https://t.co/Ub600DcwiD vi… https://t.co/ym9k6B9FOU 10 hours ago
spring Trump praises Jim Jordan and Anthony Fauci after they clashed during coronavirus hearing
@Jim_Jordan which was y… https://t.co/sMF1aMSfge 11 hours ago
Brendan Boru Trump praises Jim Jordan and Anthony Fauci after they clashed during coronavirus hearing https://t.co/HmYu85o1fo vi… https://t.co/hYp0CiTuJ3 16 hours ago
Biden 2020 Trump praises Jim Jordan and Anthony Fauci after they clashed during coronavirus hearing https://t.co/cVbG002wjK via @usatoday17 hours ago
Christine RT @stargazette: Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci Friday, when the Ohio Republican asked if protests should be lim… 20 hours ago
HNGN Fauci Praises Trump's Coronavirus Policies That Saves People's Lives https://t.co/QfLOaidWru https://t.co/JkPXgcLQHd 20 hours ago