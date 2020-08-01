Global  
 

Karen Bass, on Biden VP shortlist, scrambles to explain remarks on Castro, Scientology

FOXNews.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Rep. Karen Bass, D-Caif., who has emerged as a contender for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, is scrambling to explain past comments in regard to the Cuban Castro regime and the Church of Scientology.
