Karen Bass, on Biden VP shortlist, scrambles to explain remarks on Castro, Scientology
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Rep. Karen Bass, D-Caif., who has emerged as a contender for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, is scrambling to explain past comments in regard to the Cuban Castro regime and the Church of Scientology.
According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates.
A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP spot.
Biden allies, members of Congress, and top donors, and those close to the vetting process says that...
Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues. Speaker Nancy..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58Published