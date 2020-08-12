UK not 'match fit' for post-Brexit trade talks, claims New Zealand's deputy prime minister

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NZ delays election process, reenters lockdown



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 14 hours ago Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready



From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13 Published 1 day ago Government promises new action plan to tackle migrant crossings



The immigration minister has promised a “new, comprehensive action plan” tostem the latest surge in migrant Channel crossings after talks with Frenchofficials. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources UK 'not match-fit' for post-Brexit trade talks, says New Zealand's deputy prime minister Winston Peters says he is 'very frustrated with lack of progress in talks

Independent 4 hours ago





Tweets about this