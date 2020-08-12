Global  
 

UK not 'match fit' for post-Brexit trade talks, claims New Zealand's deputy prime minister

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
UK not 'match fit' for post-Brexit trade talks, claims New Zealand's deputy prime ministerBritain attempting multiple Brexit trade deals at once is like a cricketer who hasn't played in 30 years attempting to win the Ashes, New Zealand's deputy prime minister Winston Peters said on Wednesday. New Zealand has blamed Britain...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown

New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown 01:41

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months. Gloria Tso reports.

