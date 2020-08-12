UK not 'match fit' for post-Brexit trade talks, claims New Zealand's deputy prime minister
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Britain attempting multiple Brexit trade deals at once is like a cricketer who hasn't played in 30 years attempting to win the Ashes, New Zealand's deputy prime minister Winston Peters said on Wednesday. New Zealand has blamed Britain...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months. Gloria Tso reports.
