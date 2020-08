Fear of COVID-19 no longer a valid reason to request absentee ballot p2



Fear of catching COVID-19 is no longer a valid reason to request an abssentee ballot in Tennessee. This comes after last week's TN Supreme Court decision that overturned the option for all eligible.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 13:47 Published 18 hours ago

Fear of COVID-19 no longer a valid reason to request absentee ballot p3



Fear of catching COVID-19 is no longer a valid reason to request an abssentee ballot in Tennessee. This comes after last week's TN Supreme Court decision that overturned the option for all eligible.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 15:13 Published 19 hours ago