Kamala Harris’ nomination draws attention to historically black colleges
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Kamala Harris, in her Democratic National Convention speech accepting the party's nomination for vice president in 2020, gave a shout out to her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, the oldest black sorority in the country, and to her “brothers and sisters” of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Kamala Harris, 55, has become the first black woman on a major presidential ticket in US history after democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden named her as his VP pick. From her punishing cross-examinations of Trump officials to previous clashes with Biden over racism, we look back at the...