Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden town hall questions 'hospitable' compared to 'hostile' ones for Trump: Joe Concha

FOXNews.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
CNN's town hall with Joe Biden was a joke compared to President Trump's with ABC just days before, Joe Concha told 'Fox & Friends.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump, Biden Hold Dueling Events In Battleground States

Trump, Biden Hold Dueling Events In Battleground States 04:08

 President Trump made another trip to the battleground state of Wisconsin Thursday night, holding a rally just hours after former Vice President Joe Biden held a CNN Town Hall-style event in another battleground state, Pennsylvania.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden says presidential election a battle between 'Scranton and Park Avenue' [Video]

Biden says presidential election a battle between 'Scranton and Park Avenue'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke about systematic racism at a town hall in Pennsylvania hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:01Published
Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments [Video]

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden at a rally in Wisconsin and praises the country'sefforts in finding a vaccine that will be delivered 'by the end of the year'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden [Video]

Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden

A former White House aide who helped coordinate the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic sharply criticized President Donald Trump in a video released on Thursday and said she..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden and Trump Gear Up for the Debates

 Joe Biden took questions from voters at a town hall and President Trump held an airport rally in Wisconsin. Here’s the latest.
NYTimes.com

Trump was caught off guard by voter questions at the ABC News town hall, which could spell trouble for the presidential debates

 Asked how he's getting ready for the Sept. 29 debate against Joe Biden, Trump said, "I sort of prepare every day, by just doing what I'm doing."
Business Insider


Tweets about this