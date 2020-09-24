|
Ivanka Trump, Pence to visit Minneapolis, lead law-and-order charge
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump and Mike Pence are scheduled to visit Minneapolis on Thursday to promote President Trump's law-and-order message.
