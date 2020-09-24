Global  
 

Ivanka Trump, Pence to visit Minneapolis, lead law-and-order charge

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020
Ivanka Trump and Mike Pence are scheduled to visit Minneapolis on Thursday to promote President Trump's law-and-order message.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Pence, Ivanka Trump Continue Pressing Case For President As ‘Law And Order’ Candidate

Pence, Ivanka Trump Continue Pressing Case For President As ‘Law And Order’ Candidate 01:52

 The Trump campaign believes supporting the police and law and order are messages that can help Republicans up and down the ballot, Esme Murphy reports (1:52).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Sept. 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources

President's daughter, Pence visit Minnesota

President's daughter, Pence visit Minnesota MINNEAPOLIS -- Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump are bringing President Donald Trump's law-and-order campaign message to Minneapolis today. Pence and...
WorldNews

Pence, Ivanka bring law-and-order tour to city of Floyd

 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump are bringing President Donald Trump’s law-and-order campaign message to Minneapolis on Thursday, showing...
Japan Today


