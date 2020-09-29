Trump to Send Out 150 Million COVID-19 Rapid Tests as Democrats Propose $2.2 Trillion Relief Bill
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () United States President Donald Trump announced a plan to distribute 150 million coronavirus rapid tests across the country. The move comes amid a new proposal for a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill being made that would almost certainly face opposition from the Senate.
President Trump announced Monday that 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be distributed to states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next several weeks. Fifty million of the tests will go to the most vulnerable communities, and 100 million are intended to help keep K-12 schools open, Kate...