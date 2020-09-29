Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump to Send Out 150 Million COVID-19 Rapid Tests as Democrats Propose $2.2 Trillion Relief Bill

HNGN Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Trump to Send Out 150 Million COVID-19 Rapid Tests as Democrats Propose $2.2 Trillion Relief BillUnited States President Donald Trump announced a plan to distribute 150 million coronavirus rapid tests across the country. The move comes amid a new proposal for a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill being made that would almost certainly face opposition from the Senate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Rapid COVID Tests To Be Distributed Across U.S. Intended To Keep K-12 Schools Open

Rapid COVID Tests To Be Distributed Across U.S. Intended To Keep K-12 Schools Open 02:10

 President Trump announced Monday that 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be distributed to states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next several weeks. Fifty million of the tests will go to the most vulnerable communities, and 100 million are intended to help keep K-12 schools open, Kate...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US election: Who has won since 1992 and how did they do it? [Video]

US election: Who has won since 1992 and how did they do it?

A look at the history of the United States presidential elections from 1992,from Bill Clinton ousting George Bush Snr to Donald Trump's shock victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
World Health Organization plan to roll out 120 million rapid COVID-19 tests [Video]

World Health Organization plan to roll out 120 million rapid COVID-19 tests

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners said on Monday that they will provide 120 million rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests to low- and middle-income countries.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published
Trump announces plan to distribute 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests in coming weeks [Video]

Trump announces plan to distribute 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests in coming weeks

The federal government plans to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests across the country, in an effort to reopen schools.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this