Martha McSally, Mark Kelly spar over Amy Coney Barrett vote in Arizona debate

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Democratic challenger Mark Kelly's position on Amy Coney Barrett could have national significance. If he wins, he'd take office by Nov. 30, narrowing the GOP's current majority.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate

Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate 00:34

 Ethan Miller, Joe Raedle/Getty Images Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night, according to CNN. Pence refused to self-isolate after being exposed to several people who later tested positive for COVID-19 at the...

