You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Voter greeted by long lines at voting site near Delray Beach



Voters are determined to cast their ballot early but are being greeted by long lines at some polling locations. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:32 Published 44 minutes ago Record-breaking voter turnout in Nevada



A 94 year old woman says there is no excuse for not voting! She traveled more than 300 miles to cast her ballot. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:40 Published 8 hours ago Thousands of Floridians show up for early voting



Early voting kicked off across the state on Monday with high turnout. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:35 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this