Citing Scripture, Joe Biden tells voters it’s time to become one nation under God again

Christian Post Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Citing Scripture from Ecclesiastes 3, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told voters Tuesday that God is calling the nation to heal from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest and political division and he wants to make America one nation under God again.
