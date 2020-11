You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kamala Harris Holding Drive-In Event In Philadelphia As Pennsylvania Continues To Be Key Focus For Biden, Trump



Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day so candidates are making their last push today for their final day of campaigning. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:44 Published 4 hours ago Some poll locations in Pima County may be different on Election Day



Monday is last day for emergency voting in Arizona Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:39 Published 9 hours ago Thousands, many without maks, line up for Trump rally in Florida



President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Sunday, November 1 night, two days before the presidential election near the Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Florida to rally South Florida voters. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this