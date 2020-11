Chris 🇺🇸 Who is Sen. Cory Gardner? 4 things to know about the Colorado senator https://t.co/CkfHC80dBy via @foxnews 17 minutes ago Madi Skahill RT @jaymbouchard: Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper disagree on many things. The meaning of friendship is one of them. Here's my story abo… 4 days ago Antonette Smith An ‘Astounding Victory’ For Suicide Prevention Crafted By Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner Another wonderful things… https://t.co/Z4ajzgPdVS 5 days ago steve 🆘️ Cory Gardner does get things done for Colorado at election time. The rest of his six year term, however, he ignored… https://t.co/f6Cu9wJwne 5 days ago Marie Aberger This timeline is 🔥 - and what do these things have in common? Every time @SenCoryGardner ultimately chose to stand… https://t.co/fbHDFUY8iW 5 days ago Jay Bouchard Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper disagree on many things. The meaning of friendship is one of them. Here's my sto… https://t.co/AfvBzfLA6T 5 days ago @sanguinesu23 3 things I want out of this election: 1. For Hickenlooper to replace Cory Gardner as CO Senator 2. For TX to go B… https://t.co/tUB2Xz7cjp 1 week ago