Fox News: Colorado Flips First Senate Seat With John Hickenlooper Win
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democrats have flipped their first Senate seat with John Hickenlooper edging out Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner, Fox News reports. Democrats are hoping to take over several Senate seats in an effort to win control...
