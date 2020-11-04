Global  
 

Fox News: Colorado Flips First Senate Seat With John Hickenlooper Win

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democrats have flipped their first Senate seat with John Hickenlooper edging out Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner, Fox News reports. Democrats are hoping to take over several Senate seats in an effort to win control...
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Senate Candidate John Hickenlooper Hosts Virtual Get Out The Vote Event

Senate Candidate John Hickenlooper Hosts Virtual Get Out The Vote Event 00:32

 Hickenlooper was joined by State Rep. Leslie Herod, Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet.

