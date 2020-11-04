Lindsey Graham defends Senate seat in SC, beating out Dem opponent despite record-breaking fundraising
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Sen. Lindsey Graham was the projected winner Tuesday night in South Carolina’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, fending off his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison with just 36% of the votes counted.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising records.
