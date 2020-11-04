Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lindsey Graham defends Senate seat in SC, beating out Dem opponent despite record-breaking fundraising

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Sen. Lindsey Graham was the projected winner Tuesday night in South Carolina’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, fending off his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison with just 36% of the votes counted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Huffington Post - Published
News video: Lindsey Graham Holds Senate Seat

Lindsey Graham Holds Senate Seat 01:21

 Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising records.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger [Video]

Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger

GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham. The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat. Business Insider say this election is one..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycott [Video]

Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycott

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published
Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied [Video]

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this

scholarshipng1

scholarship.ng RT @FoxNews: Lindsey Graham defends Senate seat in SC, beating out Dem opponent despite record-breaking fundraising https://t.co/LiQJIZQnZN 7 seconds ago

betsy_mess

Betsy mess❌ Lindsey Graham defends Senate seat in SC, beating out Dem opponent despite record-breaking fundraising https://t.co/BF9nDYiCLZ 9 seconds ago

99blujeep

John || Never Forget RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Lindsey Graham defends Senate seat in SC, beating out Dem opponent despite record-breaking fundraising https://t.co/Cv… 38 seconds ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Lindsey Graham defends Senate seat in SC, beating out Dem opponent despite record-breaking fundraising… https://t.co/ilnqRnKXfS 3 minutes ago