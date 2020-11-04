Lindsey Graham defends Senate seat in SC, beating out Dem opponent despite record-breaking fundraising

Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger



GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham. The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat. Business Insider say this election is one.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 3 hours ago

Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycott



The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago