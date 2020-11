Ex-US attorney calls Andrew McCabe testimony a 'disaster': 'He tried to keep his lies straight' Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's performance at the recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was a "disaster," said former U.S. attorney Brett Tolman on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like