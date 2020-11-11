Global  
 

Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan wins reelection, giving GOP 50 seats in Senate

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday won reelection over Democratic challenger Al Gross, putting Republicans at 50 seats in the U.S. Senate compared to Democrats' 48, according to a projection from the Associated Press.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: GOP Sen. Sullivan Keeps Seat

GOP Sen. Sullivan Keeps Seat 00:31

 Business Insider reports that Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan has kept his Senate seat. Sullivan beat Independent candidate Al Gross. Sullivan is Alaska's former attorney general and a longtime service member in the US Marine Corps. He was first elected in 2014 and was seeking a second term. Gross was...

