Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan wins reelection, giving GOP 50 seats in Senate
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday won reelection over Democratic challenger Al Gross, putting Republicans at 50 seats in the U.S. Senate compared to Democrats' 48, according to a projection from the Associated Press.
