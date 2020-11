You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security



John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago John McCain's Widow Hopes Trump Will Make Like A Tree And Leave--Gracefully



The widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain believes her husband 'would be very pleased' that Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump on Election Day. Although a lifelong Republican like her.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published 5 days ago Biden Plans Transition As Trump Ramps Up Legal Fight



A legal battle is brewing as President-elect Joe Biden plans his transition to the White House. President Donald Trump, however, still has not conceded, and is fighting on several fronts. CBS2's Dick.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 6 days ago