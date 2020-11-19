Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pence to campaign Friday in Georgia runoffs, but no word on a Trump trip

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence heads to Georgia on Friday, to campaign with Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the Republican incumbents in the state’s twin Senate runoff elections. But there's no word on whether President Trump will head to Georgia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours

Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours 00:37

 In just a matter of hours, we could get the tally to Georgia's ballot recount. Georgia law required the hand re-count because the margin between President-Elect Joe Biden and President Trump was so slim.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump [Video]

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat [Video]

Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat

It was a wild day in politics as Georgia reaffirmed Biden's win after a recount, President Trump again refused to concede and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had a bit of a malfunction on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published
Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base' [Video]

Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'

Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base. In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published