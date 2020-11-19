Pence to campaign Friday in Georgia runoffs, but no word on a Trump trip
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Vice President Mike Pence heads to Georgia on Friday, to campaign with Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the Republican incumbents in the state’s twin Senate runoff elections. But there's no word on whether President Trump will head to Georgia.
In just a matter of hours, we could get the tally to Georgia's ballot recount. Georgia law required the hand re-count because the margin between President-Elect Joe Biden and President Trump was so slim.