Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Merrick Garland Among Biden Candidates For Attorney General, Sources Say

NPR Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The federal judge and erstwhile Supreme Court nominee — whose case was never taken up by Senate Republicans — could be asked by the new administration to take the reins of the Justice Department.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deval Patrick Said To Be Contender For Attorney General In Biden Cabinet [Video]

Deval Patrick Said To Be Contender For Attorney General In Biden Cabinet

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is reportedly on President-elect Joe Biden’s list of Attorney General candidates. CBSN Boston's Paula Ebben has the latest.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published