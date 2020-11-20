Global  
 

Wayne County canvasser explains her opposition to certifying election results

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, made headlines this week after first refusing to certify the 2020 presidential election results, then agreeing to support the results, before again opposing them.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Wayne County Board of Canvassers changes course, unanimously votes to certify election results

Wayne County Board of Canvassers changes course, unanimously votes to certify election results 03:03

 After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify the election, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening.

