Wayne County canvasser explains her opposition to certifying election results
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, made headlines this week after first refusing to certify the 2020 presidential election results, then agreeing to support the results, before again opposing them.
Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, made headlines this week after first refusing to certify the 2020 presidential election results, then agreeing to support the results, before again opposing them.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources