Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Denver mayor issues apology for traveling over Thanksgiving, ignoring his own warnings

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock apologized to critics who have pointed to his Wednesday travel plans visiting his family in Mississippi as hypocritical after he advised Coloradans to hold “virtual gatherings” in light of the escalating coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDVR - Published
News video: Denver Mayor flies to visit family for Thanksgiving after urging others to avoid travel

Denver Mayor flies to visit family for Thanksgiving after urging others to avoid travel 02:14

 Denver Mayor Michael Hancock traveled by air Wednesday to see family for Thanksgiving, after making recent public statements urging people to avoid gathering with others outside their households.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hancock travels to Mississippi for Thanksgiving after pleading with Denverites to stay home if possible [Video]

Hancock travels to Mississippi for Thanksgiving after pleading with Denverites to stay home if possible

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Mississippi Wednesday to have Thanksgiving with his wife and daughter at his daughter’s home after pleading with Denverites not to travel for the holiday if..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:14Published
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Faces Criticism For Thanksgiving Flight During COVID [Video]

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Faces Criticism For Thanksgiving Flight During COVID

Many are criticizing Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's decision to travel by plane on Wednesday after pleading with people to stay home for Thanksgiving.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:58Published
Colorado Politicians Are Reacting To Denver Mayor Hancock Thanksgiving Travel [Video]

Colorado Politicians Are Reacting To Denver Mayor Hancock Thanksgiving Travel

Mayor Hancock got on a plane this morning after posting a tweet urging others to not travel for the holiday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:37Published