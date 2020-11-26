Denver mayor issues apology for traveling over Thanksgiving, ignoring his own warnings
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock apologized to critics who have pointed to his Wednesday travel plans visiting his family in Mississippi as hypocritical after he advised Coloradans to hold “virtual gatherings” in light of the escalating coronavirus pandemic.
