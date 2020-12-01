Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump campaign to file Wisconsin lawsuit, claiming 'abuse' of absentee voting affected 220K ballots

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
EXCLUSIVE: The Trump campaign is filing a lawsuit to the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday -- alleging abuse around the process of absentee voting in the state, which they say affected approximately 220,000 ballots.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Wanted To File One Massive Election Lawsuit [Video]

Trump Wanted To File One Massive Election Lawsuit

President Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox Business on Sunday. In the interview he continued to make the claims of voter fraud in the 2020 Election. This is the latest instance of his refusal to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring [Video]

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly. According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin [Video]

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:02Published